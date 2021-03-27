Monteverde dominates South Florida in 8-0 Red Raider win

LUBBOCK, Texas — Another Saturday, another dominant outing by Patrick Monteverde, another Texas Tech baseball win.

The Red Raider ace went seven scoreless innings and struck out nine hitters in an 8-0 TTU victory over South Florida. Monteverde improved to 5-0 on the season and his ERA dropped to 0.75. Texas Tech moved to 18-4 with the triumph.

Monteverde’s afternoon began with a 10-pitch, three-strikeout first inning that set the tone for the rest of his start. He pitched efficiently all afternoon, needing just 75 pitches to get through seven innings of work.

As usual, he mixed his fastball with his off-speed pitches and threw both with pinpoint accuracy to carve up the Bulls lineup. USF put runners on the corners in the sixth inning, but Monteverde ended the threat with a backdoor breaking ball that dropped in for a called strike three.

Offensively, Texas Tech didn’t look like the same juggernaut that dropped 16 runs on the Bulls Friday night, but the Red Raiders were opportunistic. They ran the bases aggressively and took advantage of USF defensive miscues to build run support for Monteverde.

Dylan Neuse led the game off with a single and the next hitter, Cal Conley, ripped one through the middle into center field. Conley stretched the hit into a double, and Neuse came around to score when the throw to second base got away.

Texas Tech’s next two runs scored on another error and a wild pitch. It wasn’t until their fourth run of the day that the Red Raiders notched an RBI.

Braxton Fulford hit the team’s lone home run of the day in the eighth inning. The two-run shot was his fifth of the year, tying him with Nate Rombach for second place on the team. Fulford also did work in the field, throwing out two runners at second base.

TTU got major production from the top of its lineup. Neuse reached base four times from the leadoff spot, and Dru Baker knocked four hits from the three-hole.

Texas Tech will go for the series sweep Sunday at noon.