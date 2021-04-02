Monteverde falters in 7-2 Texas Tech loss to Kansas State

Texas Tech shortstop Cal Conley (13) throws during warmups during an NCAA baseball game against Mississippi State on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Mississippi State won 11-5. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

MANHATTAN, Kansas — A day after No. 4 Texas Tech baseball beat up on Kansas State 17-1, the Wildcats flipped the script, topping Texas Tech 7-2 Friday.

TTU starting pitcher Patrick Monteverde allowed more runs in the first three innings of Friday’s game than he had all season coming in.

Monteverde, who entered the game with a 0.75 ERA, gave up his first two home runs of the season in the first inning. In the third, the Wildcats strung four hits together for a three-run rally, putting them ahead 6-0.

The Red Raiders had their work cut out for them, and they faced a tough customer in hard-throwing KSU pitcher Carson Seymour.

With help from two double plays and a Dylan Neuse base running gaffe, Seymour held the Red Raiders scoreless through four innings.

Texas Tech finally broke through with two runs in the fifth inning, and had a chance to slice further into the Wildcats’ lead in the sixth. The Red Raiders loaded the bases against Seymour, but KSU coach Pete Hughes inserted closer Tyler Eckberg, who struck out Neuse to end the threat.

Eckberg stayed in to pitch the final three innings of the game, and retired nine of the 10 hitters he faced.

Tim Tadlock lost one of his best players in the fourth inning when right fielder Dru Baker left the game. It was not immediately clear why Baker was pulled.

The Red Raiders and Wildcats will play the series’ rubber game Saturday at 4:00 p.m.