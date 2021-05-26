Montgomery, Baker push Texas Tech past Baylor in Big 12 tournament opener

Texas Tech pitcher Mason Montgomery (10) throws during an NCAA baseball game against Mississippi State on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Mississippi State won 11-5. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Mason Montgomery was in control from the first pitch Wednesday as No. 3-seeded Texas Tech beat No. 6 Baylor 11-4 in their Big 12 tournament opener.

The Red Raider starting pitcher hurled five scoreless innings and struck out 11 Baylor hitters, setting a school record for single-game strikeouts at the Big 12 Championship.

Texas Tech’s offense did not wait to provide him run support. Left fielder Dru Baker led off the game with a solo home run, his first of four hits in the contest. Tech scored in each of the first four innings, and a Nate Rombach home run put the Red Raiders ahead 8-0 in the fourth.

Texas Tech will next take on the winner of TCU and Kansas State Thursday. If it wins that game, it will get a bye through Friday and play Saturday for a chance to go to the tournament’s championship game.

Montgomery found success Wednesday by attacking the strike zone and finishing Baylor hitters off when he got ahead in the count. He recorded at least one punch-out in each of his five innings and allowed just three baserunners.

“He executed pitches well, he commanded the fastball, change and the breaking ball,” Tim Tadlock said. “I thought he was very sharp. It’s fun to play behind those guys when they’re pitching ahead in the count.”

The dominant effort was an encouraging sign for a player who’s had an up-and-down season. The lefty briefly lost his spot in the starting rotation after a rough outing at Kansas State on April 3 and gave up at least four runs in two of his previous three starts heading into the tournament.

Montgomery did not walk any hitters Wednesday, but the opposite was true for Baylor’s pitching. Texas Tech routinely worked deep counts against the Bears and took 12 free bases.

Baylor’s pitchers had to work hard to get outs and Head Coach Steve Rodriguez used six pitchers to get through eight innings.

In total, Texas Tech hitters reached base 24 times. Baker had a team-high four hits and Nate Rombach had three. Both players drove in three runs.

Rombach, one of the most powerful hitters on the team, found himself out of the lineup for a large chunk of the season. He had just one hit between March 15 and May 21 and saw his average dip to .176.

He started the final two games of the regular season and drove in three runs in each. After another big game Wednesday, he may have re-inserted himself as a staple in Tech’s lineup.

“Over the past two weeks you can tell he’s in a really good spot,” Tadlock said. “When he is, he can obviously impact the game.”

Texas Tech did its damage Wednesday despite Jace Jung — the Big 12 Player of the Year — going 0-5.

Tim Tadlock turned to his bullpen after the fifth, which was a welcome sign for Baylor hitters. They scored their first run of the game in the sixth inning and plated three more in the seventh, cutting Texas Tech’s lead to 9-4.

Still, the Red Raider hitters did not take their feet off the gas pedal. They scored one run in the sixth inning and two in the seventh, keeping Baylor at an arm’s length. Brendan Girton and Derek Bridges each threw scoreless innings to finish the game.

Texas Tech’s offense appears to be rounding into form at the right time. Tech has scored double-digit runs in five of its last eight games, and Wednesday it dismantled a pitched staff that held it in check over a three-game series in April.