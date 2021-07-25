Montgomery, Sublette sign with MLB teams

Texas Tech pitcher Mason Montgomery (10) throws during an NCAA baseball game against Mississippi State on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Mississippi State won 11-5. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two more Texas Tech baseball players signed deals with the MLB clubs that drafted them, MLB.com said Sunday.

Pitchers Mason Montgomery and Ryan Sublette are the latest Red Raiders to officially turn pro. Montgomery signed with the Tampa Bay Rays and Sublette inked a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Montgomery was taken in the sixth round of the draft by the Rays and signed for $222,500, MLB.com said. The lefty started 26 games for Texas Tech from 2019-2021. He had a 3.82 ERA and struck out 84 batters in 63.2 innings in 2021.

Sublette signed with the Dodgers for $150,000 after he was selected in the seventh round of the draft, per MLB.com. He was dominant out of the Red Raider bullpen last season, holding opposing hitters to a .183 batting average.

Montgomery and Sublette joined Cal Conley, Braxton Fulford, Hunter Dobbins, Patrick Monteverde and Dru Baker as Texas Tech draftees that signed pro deals. Pitcher Brandon Birdsell announced he would return to Texas Tech.