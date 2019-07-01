Moretti named to Italy’s World Cup Team

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech guard David Moretti has been named to Italy’s extended list of players for the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup in China along with NBA players Marco Belinelli and Danilo Gallinari.

Moretti is among the 24 players that will compete in Group D with Serbia, Angola and Philippines and must finish in the top two to advance to the second round. Italy opens pool play on August 31st against the Philippines.

A top-two finish in that Second Round pool would be required to progress to the Quarter-Finals.

Italy last played at a FIBA Basketball World Cup 13 years ago in Japan and they have not reached the podium at a major event since claiming the silver medal at the 2004 Olympics.

Moretti is coming off a sophomore season where he earned Big 12 Conference Third-Team honors and led the nation with a 92.4 free-throw percentage.

