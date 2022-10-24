LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech redshirt freshman quarterback Behren Morton was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday following his second 300-yard performance in the Red Raiders’ 48-10 win over West Virginia.

It’s the first career weekly honor for Morton, who joins Davis Webb as teh only Red Raiders to throw for at least 300 yards against Big 12 opponents in his first-ever two career starts. Morton finished 28-of-45 for 325 yards and a pair touchdowns against the Mountaineers.

This is the fourth Big 12 weekly award of the season for the Red Raiders. Donovan Smith earned Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 12 after the win over Houston, while Trey Wolff and Reggie Pearson Jr. were both recognized for their efforts on special teams and defensively Sept. 26 following win over Texas.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)