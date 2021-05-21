Multiple Red Raider Softball players no longer on roster

Multiple Texas Tech Softball players are no longer listed on the official 2022 roster following Sami Ward’s first season in charge, where the Red Raiders went 21-26.

Heaven Burton, Erin Edmoundson, Zoe Jones, Kelcy Leach, Breanna Russell, Yvonne Whaley and Myamie Thompson all have eligibility left but aren’t on the team roster.

During her four seasons in Lubbock, Burton started in 178 games, including 42 of the Red Raiders 47 games in 2021. She had the second most at bats on the team and had the second highest batting average on the team, hitting .336. She recently announced that she would no longer be on the team on Instagram.

Whaley recently announced on Twitter that she would be leaving the team after a season in which she led Texas Tech in games started (44), batting average (.342), hits (50) and doubles (9).

Thank you for accepting this big city girl. The past 3 years have been amazing. This place has brought people into my life that I consider more than friends. You have rekindled my love for this game. You have given me more than I expected. pic.twitter.com/F4AwIPJ7Gs — Yvonne (@AnahiWhaley) May 17, 2021

Edmoundson also announced that her Tech career would be coming to an end on Instagram, after a career in which she pitched over 579 innings in the Red and Black. She won 54 games and struck out over 500 batters as a starting pitcher for the Red Raiders, highlighted by a 2019 season in which she went 20-5 with a 2.89 ERA.

For Jones, Russell and Leach, 2021 was a season in which they all diminished playing time. Jones started only 39 games, after a freshman season in which she started 58 games and hit .333. She also made the news official on Instagram.

Meanwhile, for Russell it was her only full season at Texas Tech where she started less than 58 games, starting just 36 this past year. For Leach, 2021 marked the only full season in which she started less than 30 games for the Red Raiders.

Along with this group of players, Texas Tech will also have to replace Karli Hamilton and Missy Zoch, who both did not have eligibility remaining following the 2021 season.