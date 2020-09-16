NCAA announces start date for basketball season

The NCAA has announced that the men’s college basketball season will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 25 with practices to start on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

DI Council approves Nov. 25 start date for men’s and women’s basketball: https://t.co/c1wZ7g8ITU pic.twitter.com/P10GIoFiLH — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) September 16, 2020

“It’s a positive day for college basketball to get us going in the right direction to play this season,” Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard said. “We’ve all been waiting for some direction and now that we have it we’re excited to get to work and put together the best schedule that we can. Our guys have been working hard and staying focused on the process of improving each day and controlling what we can control. We’ll be ready to play and can’t wait to get back out there to compete.”

Along with the start dates, the NCAA announced a reduction of regular-season games to 27 with a minimum of 13 games. Teams will not be allowed to play exhibitions or scrimmages and the Division I Council recommended a minimum of four non-conference games.