NCAA denies TTU’s Ntambwe of waiver once and for all

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Texas Tech Basketball’s Joel Ntambwe, sophomore forward, took to Twitter to announce the NCAA has denied him a waiver for immediate eligibility once and for all.

By appealing the NCAA’s decision, Ntambwe, a transfer from UNLV, has exhausted all avenues of recourse that he and the school can take.

Now, he will have to wait until next season before he can suit up and hit the floor for the Red Raiders. The whole process has disappointed and confounded Head Coach Chris Beard and others.

