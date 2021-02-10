Neuse, Conley named to Bragan Award watch list

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech baseball’s Dylan Neuse and Cal Conley were among 48 players from around the country to be placed on the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award (BBCSA) Watch List, the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation announced Wednesday.

This is the second time Neuse has been placed on the BBCSA watch list as the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year was a midseason addition in 2019 along with Cameron Warren. Conley, meanwhile, is now on the radar after his All-American campaign as a freshman in 2020.

The Red Raiders have a strong history with the award, now in its fifth year of existence. A Red Raider has won the award in two of the three years it has been presented, beginning with Hunter Hargrove in 2017 followed by Josh Jung in 2019. Both Jung and Warren were finalists in 2019, while Brian Klein earned a spot on the preseason watch list ahead of last season.

The BBCSA is based on performance at the plate, academics and personal integrity. This year’s watch list consists of 48 players representing 17 conferences around the country, including all five power conferences.

The BBCSA originally started out in 2017 as an honor going to the top college hitter in Texas. In 2019, the BBCSA expanded becoming a regional award covering Division I programs in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma. Last year, the BBCSA became a national award; however, no winner was announced due to the Covid-19 virus which cut the college baseball season short.

The winner of the BBCSA will be announced in June and honored at a gala in the fall at the Fort Worth Club.

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)