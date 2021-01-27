Neuse headlines Big 12 Preseason Awards

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech baseball headlined the 2021 preseason All-Big 12 baseball awards as Dylan Neuse was named Big 12 Player of the Year and a conference-high four Red Raiders were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, the conference announced Wednesday.

Neuse becomes the second Red Raider in three years to be selected as the league’s preseason Player of the Year, joining Josh Jung, who received the honor ahead of the 2019 season.

Additionally, four Red Raiders were placed on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team. Neuse claimed one of the three outfield slots, Micah Dallas secured one of six pitcher nods, Cal Conley took one of five infield spots and Nate Rombach was one of two designated hitters chosen.

It’s the third straight year Tech has led the conference in selections. The honorees were selected in a vote of the league’s head coaches. Coaches could not vote for their own players.

The Red Raiders have earned their place as one of the most nationally respected programs in the country. Neuse, Dallas and Conley have combined for five preseason All-America honors heading into 2019, while the club has been ranked No. 3 by multiple preseason polls for the fourth straight year.

Neuse earns his spot on the All-Big 12 preseason team for a second-consecutive season after hitting .355 in 2020 with a league-leading 22 runs.

Dallas also makes it two straight preseason team selections after going 1-0 with three saves in a relief role last season. The sophomore dialed up a 0.57 ERA with 23 strikeouts and one walk in 15.2 innings on his way to earning Second Team All-America.

Conley burst onto the scene as the starting shortstop last season and hit .371 to earn Third Team All-America and Freshman All-America status. The redshirt freshman was second in the league in RBI and third in doubles.

Rombach was another eye-catching freshman that put up incredible numbers as he led the Big 12 in both home runs and RBI in the shortened season. The slugger was tabbed a Freshman All-American after hitting .308 with a team-best .677 slugging percentage.

The Big 12 preseason poll will be announced Thursday. Texas Tech opens the season Feb. 19-21 at the inaugural State Farm College Baseball Showdown at the Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington.

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)