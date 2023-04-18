LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s basketball landed its first commitment of the Grant McCasland era on Tuesday.

Nevada transfer Darrion Williams announced his commitment to Texas Tech on social media Tuesday.

Last season’s Mountain West Freshman of the Year averaged 7.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists for the Wolfpack, who played in the NCAA Tournament First Four in Dayton.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound forward was a four-star prospect out of Bishop Gorman High School and the Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior.