LUBBOCK, Texas— On Monday, 2023 prospect Marquez “Macho” Stevenson announced his commitment to join both the Red Raiders football and track and field teams.

“First, I want to thank GOD for leading the way,” Stevenson tweeted. “I’m extremely blessed and excited to be announcing my DUAL-SPORT commitment to [Texas Tech Football] and [Texas Tech Track and Field].”

Stevenson is a wide receiver from Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. Stevenson also had offers from Austin Peay, Grambling State, Indiana, Mississippi State, New Mexico State, and Sam Houston State.

Stevenson was a 2022 Louisiana State champion in the boy’s 400 meters and a runner-up in the 100 meters. He was also named an All-American in track and field.

Stevenson is the 22nd Class of 2023 commit for Texas Tech football, according to 247 Sports. The Red Raiders currently have the most commitments in the nation for 2023.