Texas Tech University today (April 29) named Caroline Hobbs of Dallas as its 61st Masked Rider and unmasked Regi Lane of Bridgeport and Brandt Schneider of Midland as the jointly serving Raider Reds for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years. The new Masked Rider and the outgoing Raider Reds were revealed at the annual Transfer of Reins and Passing of the Guns ceremonies at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center.

Hobbs is pursuing a degree in animal science with a concentration in equine-assisted therapy from the Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources. She will serve as the Masked Rider for the 2022-23 academic school year.

“I am very much looking forward to working with Caroline,” said Stephanie Rhode, director of the Spirit Program. “I’ve had a lot of fun getting to know her as a Masked Rider assistant over the past two years, and I anticipate that we’ll make a lot of great memories together as she serves as Texas Tech’s 61st Masked Rider.”

Retiring Masked Rider Ashley Adams, who will graduate with her master’s degree in animal science from the Davis College later this year, has now passed the reins of beloved quarter horse Fearless Champion to Hobbs.

“What a ride Ashley has had as our 60th Masked Rider,” Rhode said. “It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with her this year as she lived her childhood dream of becoming Texas Tech’s iconic mascot. Her dedication to this program has been immense as she made 460 appearances representing the university. She has made a huge impact on everyone she met during this unforgettable year.”

The unmasked Raider Reds, Schneider and Lane, are both members of the Saddle Tramps. Schneider will graduate with his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and begin working for a local civil engineering company in August. Lane graduated with dual bachelor’s degrees in general business administration and agricultural and applied economics in December, and currently is pursuing a graduate certificate in autism instruction. He plans to spend a year working and traveling after completing his education.

“I am so incredibly proud of Brandt and Regi,” said Bruce Bills, head cheer and mascot coach. “It’s been a genuine pleasure working with them for the past three years, and I wish them all the best in their future endeavors. Their legacies will live on long after they leave Texas Tech.”

Ashley Adams and Caroline Hobbs (Photo provided in a press release from Texas Tech University)

Brandt Schneider and Regi Lane (Photo provided in a press release from Texas Tech University)

