New Mexico OL Cade Briggs announces transfer to Texas Tech

New Mexico offensive lineman Cade Briggs (73) in action against New Mexico State during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech landed a commitment from New Mexico offensive line transfer Cade Briggs, he announced on social media Sunday.

Briggs played in 28 games over the last three seasons for the Lobos and started every game at left tackle in 2021, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

He entered the transfer portal after the season and reported offers from Texas Tech, TCU, UCF and other schools.

Briggs attended Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas and was graded a three-star recruit by 247 Sports.

He will have two years of eligibility at Texas Tech.

Briggs joins Texas safety Tyler Owens, Minnesota receiver Brady Boyd and Missouri State linebacker Dimitri Moore as players to transfer to Texas Tech this offseason.