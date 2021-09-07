NFL Network: Danny Amendola signs with Texans

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Tech wide receiver Danny Amendola signed with the Houston Texans, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

The 2021 season will be Amendola’s 13th in the NFL. He played his college football at Texas Tech.

Amendola spent last season with the Detroit Lions. He caught 46 passes for 602 yards.

For his career, Amendola has 593 receptions for 5,964 yards and 21 touchdowns. The Texans will be the fifth franchise he will suit up for.

Pelissero reported that Amendola’s contract with Houston will be one year, $2.5 million. He originally hails from the Houston area, so playing for the Texans will be a homecoming for him.