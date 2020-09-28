NFL Network: Jordyn Brooks to miss multiple weeks with knee injury

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) pays tribute to Breonna Taylor during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. The Seattle Seahawks won 38-25. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

SEATTLE — Former Texas Tech and current Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks will “likely miss a couple weeks,” with sprained MCL that he suffered against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, NFL Network reported Monday.

#Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks suffered an MCL sprain Sunday, source said. The first-round draft pick likely will miss a couple weeks, but great news it wasn't worse. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 28, 2020

Brooks was taken by the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He’s seen limited action in his young Seahawks career, playing just 29 defensive snaps through the first three games of the season. He’d played a career high 14 defensive snaps agains the Cowboys before his injury.

He’s made two tackles and defended a pass so far on the season.

In his time at Texas Tech, Brooks emerged as one of the better linebackers in the nation. He was a Second Team All-American and a finalist for the Butkus Award as a senior in 2019.