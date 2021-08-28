NFL players vote Patrick Mahomes best in the league

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to throw against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — NFL players voted Patrick Mahomes the best player in the league, NFL Network revealed Saturday.

The vote was part of the NFL Top 100, an annual ranking of the league’s best players that is voted on by the players.

This was Mahomes’ first time earning the No. 1 ranking. He was voted No. 4 after the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was No. 1 last season.

Mahomes is entering his fifth season in the NFL. He threw for 4,740 yards, 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions, and led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl last year.