LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech snapped a four-game losing streak with a 20-16 win over TCU Friday at Rip Griffin Park.

In the bottom of the seventh, the No. 22 Red Raiders sent 13 batters to the plate and scored nine runs to overcome a six-run deficit against the Horned Frogs. Gage Harrellson capped the scoring in his second at-bat of the inning with a two-run single to center to put Texas Tech in front 19-16.

TCU jumped out in front 8-0 in the second and scored at least one run in the first seven innings, but then Brandon Beckel entered the game. The junior righthander picked up the save after striking out five in two scoreless innings in his first appearance since serving a four-game suspension.

Seven Red Raiders had two or more hits, led by Gavin Kash, who went 4-for-6 with two home runs and a double.

The 36 combined runs are the most in the 182-game series history between the programs.

Texas Tech (19-8, 3-4 Big 12) continues its series with TCU at 2 p.m. Saturday at Rip Griffin Park.