NORMAN, Okla. – Texas Tech saw an early rally ended by a double play and never threatened again in its 6-0 loss to No. 1 Oklahoma Saturday at Marita Hynes Field.

Makinzy Herzog led off the contest with a single up the middle, and Kailey Wyckoff followed with a walk. Ellie Bailey’s hit a sharp line drive to first, but Cydney Sanders made a nice catch and tagged Wyckoff for a double play. The Red Raiders managed to get just two more batters on base for the rest of the game.

Oklahoma wasted no time jumping in front. Jayda Coleman hit a lead-off home run off Sage Hoover to make it 1-0 Sooners. Coleman would hit her second of the game in the OU’s five-run third inning.

The Red Raiders (28-14, 2-6 Big 12) try to take the series final Sunday at 1 p.m.