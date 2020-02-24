No. 1 Texas Tech baseball beats Houston on walk-off single

ROUND ROCK, Texas — No. 1 Texas Tech baseball beat Houston 3-2 on a Brian Klein walk-off single Sunday.
With the win, the Red Raiders improved to 6-1 on the season and finished the Round Rock Classic 2-1.
While it was Klein’s heroics that won it for Texas Tech, it was stout pitching that kept the Red Raiders in the game.
The Cougars manufactured a run in the first inning, but the Red Raiders got it back with a Dru Baker home run on their first batter of the game.
Baker had a fantastic game at the leadoff spot, reaching base in all five of his plate appearances and scoring the game-winning run.
The Cougars opened up a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning, but Texas Tech tied it in the fifth as Dylan Neuse hit a leadoff triple and came around to score.
Austin Becker started the game for the Red Raiders and allowed two runs in four innings. After that, Texas Tech’s bullpen was impeccable. Hunter Dobbins, Jakob Brustoski, Ryan Sublette and Andrew Devine combined to strike out 12 over six scoreless innings.
With two outs in the ninth inning, Texas Tech almost won it. Dillon Carter stole second and advanced to third on an error, but Cal Conley flew out to right field, ending the rally and sending the game to extra innings.
Andrew Devine pitched the 10th inning for Texas Tech, striking out two in a one-two-three inning. Baker singled to lead off the home half of the inning, and stole second with two outs.
Houston intentionally walked Braxton Fulford to get to Klein, who won it by sending a single into right field. Baker hustled home and slid in before the throw arrived.
Next, the Red Raiders return home for a two-game series with Southern University. Those games will be played on the afternoons of February 25 and 26.