No. 1 Texas Tech baseball bounces back with 7-2 win over Stanford

ROUND ROCK, Texas — After suffering its first loss of the season on Friday night, No. 1 Texas Tech baseball recovered with a 7-2 win over Stanford on Saturday.
Stanford drew first blood on a two-run homer by Tim Tawa in the first inning. The Red Raiders got a run back in their half of the first on a solo shot by Cole Stilwell.
Texas Tech tied the game in the second on a sac fly by Braxton Fulford, scoring Dylan Neuse.
Texas tech’s Bryce Bonnin settled in nicely after that first inning home run, pitching five innings of two-run ball and striking out nine. He was relieved by Micah Dallas, who put forth his second dominant outing of the season, throwing four scoreless innings to close out the win.
The Red Raiders went ahead in the fourth inning, as Neuse hit a ball to the third baseman that scored Nate Rombach. They tacked on three more runs in a seventh inning rally, which was fueled by a Jace Jung triple, and one more in the eighth.
The Red Raiders play their final game of the Round Rock Classic tomorrow, taking on Houston at 3 p.m.