No. 1 Texas Tech baseball loses to Tennessee 6-2

ROUND ROCK, Texas — In its first game against high-level Division 1 competition, No. 1 Texas Tech baseball lost to Tennessee 6-2 Friday night.

The Volunteers jumped on Clayton Beeter for two first inning home runs, taking a 3-0 lead. Texas Tech was never able to recover.

The Red Raiders scored runs in the third and fourth innings, but were shut out the rest of the way.

Tennessee scored insurance runs in the third, sixth and seventh innings.

Catcher Braxton Fulford was the only Red Raider to have multiple hits, going 2-4 with a double. Nate Rombach and Cal Conley had RBIs.

Beeter gave up four runs in four innings, striking out eight. John McMillon and Kurt Wilson each threw two innings, giving up a run.

Texas Tech has two more games in the Round Rock Classic, playing Stanford Saturday and Houston Sunday.

