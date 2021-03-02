No. 10 Texas Tech baseball beats Texas Southern 14-2 for fourth straight win

LUBBOCK, Texas — No. 10 Texas Tech baseball climbed over .500 with its fourth straight win Tuesday, a 14-2 slamming of Texas Southern.

The Red Raiders scored seven runs in the seventh inning, blowing the game open. Micah Dallas started the game on the mound and held the Tigers scoreless over five innings, striking out eight.

The top of the batting order provided much of Texas Tech’s production. Dru Baker, Jace Jung and Dylan Neuse all had multiple hits and reached base at least once. The trio combined for nine runs and eight RBIs. Jung cracked a 2-run home run in the sixth.

Neuse had the big hit in the seventh inning rally, clearing the bases on a double to left field.

Andrew Devine, who was tagged for five runs by Arkansas in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown, pitched two scoreless innings in relief. He struck out three and walked three.

Texas Tech and Texas Southern’s series concludes Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.