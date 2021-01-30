No. 10 Texas Tech pulls off wild comeback to beat LSU 76-71

Texas Tech guard Jamarius Burton (2) passes in front of LSU forward Shareef O’Neal (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — Mac McClung did it again.

The junior guard scored 22 points and pulled off more late-game heroics to help No. 10 Texas Tech steal a 76-71 victory from LSU Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

With the Red Raiders trailing by seven points heading into the game’s final minute, McClung hit two clutch 3-pointers to cut LSU’s lead to one. On the ensuing possession, he stole the Tigers’ inbound pass and tipped the ball to Terrence Shannon Jr. for the go-ahead layup.

A Cameron Thomas miss and four Shannon free throws sealed a wild Texas Tech victory. The Red Raiders finished the game on a 12-0 run.

The Tigers and Red Raiders went back and forth throughout. McClung and Thomas, who averages 22.1 points per game, duked it out in the first half. Both had 14 points at halftime, and each carried their team for stretches with mini-outbursts.

Texas Tech turned it over just two times in Monday’s loss to West Virginia, but in the first half Saturday it looked like a different team.

The Red Raiders turned it over nine times before halftime, and those blunders were even more costly against the run-and-gun Tigers. LSU plays at a breakneck pace, and pushed the ball for easy scores off of live-ball giveaways. TTU surrendered 17 points off of its 13 turnovers in the game.

Texas Tech cut down on those turnovers in the second half, but had trouble dealing with LSU’s Javonte Smart on the other end.

Smart scored a game-high 29 points and splashed back-to-back 3-pointers to turn a tie game into a 6-point LSU lead with five minutes left.

His production was especially critical because LSU’s other scorers did not contribute much in the second half.

After a loud first half, Thomas’ shot stopped falling in the second. He made a crucial step-back 3-pointer and some free throws, but finished the game 6-20 from the field. In addition, Trendon Watford’s minutes were limited by foul trouble and Darius Days left the game in the second half with a rolled ankle.

McClung had a quiet second half until his two late 3-pointers, and it was Shannon that shouldered the load to keep the Red Raiders in the game.

His first basket of the game was a 3-pointer at the 15:36 mark of the second half. It gave the Red Raiders their first lead since the early minutes of the first half.

He did not stop there. Shannon scored a barrage of transition layups and free throws and ended up with 21 second half points: nearly 50% of the Red Raiders’ output in the half. Shannon also collected 10 rebounds for the first time all season.

Marcus Santos-Silva chipped in 12 rebounds of his own, paving the way for Texas Tech’s 12-rebound advantage. Sixteen of those boards came on the offensive end, and Texas Tech turned them into 12 points, including McClung’s second 3-pointer that trimmed LSU’s lead to one point in the final minute.

Still, the Red Raiders were on the brink of their third straight loss before McClung went supernova in the final minute. There’s no telling where they would be this season without his consistent scoring and knack for making the game-winning play.