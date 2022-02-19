AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Tech got the job done when Chris Beard returned to Lubbock, and Saturday they took care of business in Austin too.

The No. 11 Red Raiders beat the No. 20 Longhorns 61-55, completing their sweep of the season series and winning in Austin for the fourth-straight year.

The game featured two of college basketball’s best defenses, and both of them were on top of their game Saturday. Of course, Chris Beard and Mark Adams run the same “no-middle” scheme and their teams executed well, forcing tough drives into crowded lanes and quick-trigger jump shots over defenders.

The result of the tough defense was more fouls and turnovers, and less made baskets. Open shots, let alone scores, were hard to come by. The score was tied 28-28 at halftime, and the teams combined for as many turnovers as made field goals.

The Red Raiders secured their advantage in the minutes surrounding halftime. They scored the final six points of the first half and the first seven of the second, combining those two spurts to form a 13-0 run in which they held Texas scoreless for more than eight minutes.

Texas hung around throughout the second half and made a late run in the game’s final minutes. The Longhorns cut their deficit to one point, but Texas Tech used a pair of key defensive stops and clutch free throws to ice the game.

The Red Raiders were again without Kevin McCullar, who injured his ankle last Saturday after stepping on TCU coach Jamie Dixon’s foot. McCullar is a valuable piece for Mark Adams on offense and defense, but the team has proven it can win without him. The Red Raiders have now beaten Kansas, Baylor and Texas without their point guard.

Clarence Nadolny, typically known for his aggression on defense, attacked on the other side of the ball with McCullar out. Nadolny was thrust into even more minutes because Adonis Arms and Davion Warren both picked up three fouls in the first half and he capitalized. He only takes 2.5 shots per game on the season, but he hoisted nine against Texas and made four of them, including a clutch 3-pointer that put Texas Tech ahead 50-44 with 6:27 remaining. His 14 points off the bench were second-most on the team.

Bryson Williams also got going in the second half, scoring 11 points after halftime and finishing with a team-high 17.

Chris Beard has a roster loaded with big-name transfers, but it was the holdovers doing most of the work for the Longhorns. Courtney Ramey and Andrew Jones, both seniors that have spent their whole careers in Austin, combined for 22 of 28 first-half Longhorn points.

While they thrived, the transfers struggled. Timmy Allen and Marcus Carr, the Longhorns’ two leading scorers on the season, were both held scoreless through the game’s first 34 minutes.

The Longhorns made eight 3-pointers, but Texas Tech defended the inside of the arc phenomenally. Unable to produce quality looks around the rim, Texas shot just 9-34 from two-point range.

The Red Raiders did much of their damage from the free throw line. They shot 29 free throws and made 20 of them, including two from Kevin Obanor that extended TTU’s lead to 58-55 with 1:10 remaining.

Mark Adams and Chris Beard, who once worked on a coaching staff together, are now foes. In their first two fights, Adams has come out on top.