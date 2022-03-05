STILLWATER, Oklahoma – No. 12 Texas Tech basketball closed out its regular season with a 52-51 loss to Oklahoma State Saturday.

The game was tied 49-49 when Davion Warren soared to tip in an Adonis Arms miss and give the Red Raiders a lead with 28 seconds remaining. Nine seconds later, OSU’s Bryce Thompson nailed a go-ahead 3-pointer. Texas Tech had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but Terrence Shannon Jr.’s shot was blocked.

The loss eliminated Texas Tech’s chances of winning a share of the regular-season Big 12 title.

The game was Oklahoma State’s last of the season. The Cowboys were banned from postseason play for an NCAA violation.

Texas Tech’s offense cratered late in the game, allowing the Cowboys to claw back from a 10-point deficit.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Bryson Williams and Kevin Obanor gave TTU a 49-39 lead with 9:49 remaining, but the Red Raiders would not score again until Warren’s tip-in with 28 seconds remaining. They turned it over six times over the course of the brutal, nine-minute long dry spell.

OSU’s Rondel Walker tied the game at 49 with an and-one layup with 51 seconds remaining. Williams fouled out on the play, leaving Mark Adams without his best offensive player for the game’s most crucial possessions.

With Williams off the floor, the Red Raiders were not able to get off a clean look on their final possession. Because of a foul and a deflection, Adams got the chance to draw up three sideline inbounds plays but none of them yielded a an open shot.

Scoring was a struggle all day for the Red Raiders, who shot 35.2 percent from the field and committed 15 turnovers. They endured scoring droughts in the first half as well, but Kevin Obanor scored 13 points before halftime to force a 27-27 tie at the break.

Oklahoma State did not score easily either, but they did outdo TTU in the paint 26-22, a rarity for Adams’ stout no-middle defense.

The Red Raiders closed out the regular season with a 5-8 record at United Supermarkets Arena, an area of concern before the team travels for postseason play.

Texas Tech’s next contest is the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. It will find out its first opponent Saturday night.