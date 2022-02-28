LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders played 18 games at United Supermarkets Arena in the 2021-22 season and they won all 18.

Texas Tech completed its perfect home slate Monday with a 73-68 win over Kansas State.

The Wildcats made the Red Raiders sweat until the final seconds, but Davion Warren sank two tough jumpers in crunch time and Mylik Wilson blocked a potential game-tying 3-pointer to secure the TTU win.

It was the final game at United Supermarkets Arena for Warren, Adonis Arms, Kevin Obanor, Marcus Santos-Silva, and Bryson Williams, who were honored before the game for senior night and served as the starting five for the contest. Santos-Silva was the only senior to experience a loss in the USA – the other four played just the 2021-22 season in the scarlet and black.

The seniors helped Texas Tech’s cause tremendously Monday. Warren played perhaps his best game as a Red Raider, scoring a season-high 23 points and swiping four steals. Williams was consistent as ever, dropping 19 points. Arms was the distributor, feeding six assists to his teammates.

The Wildcats upset Texas Tech when the teams met in Manhattan, and for much of Monday’s game it looked like they could again.

Early in the game, KSU seemed to have an antidote for Texas Tech’s “no middle” defense that has frustrated the Big 12 all season. The Wildcats made 10 of their first 15 shots, including five 3-pointers, and took a 23-14 lead.

From there, things appeared to return to normal. KSU’s deep 3-pointers started to find rim instead of net and the Red Raiders manufactured quality looks on offense. They closed the half on a 12-0 run which was capped off by a Warren 3-pointer seconds before the buzzer and led 39-31 at the break.

Even after that, the Wildcats had a fight left in them. They tied the game up with a 9-1 run after halftime. After missing their final seven 3-pointers of the first half, they made five of their first six to start the second. The game remained close until the end, when Warren’s heroics sealed the deal.

He made two jump shots against tight defense that gave TTU leads with 2:09 and 1:05 remaining and, after Wilson’s acrobatic block, drained two free throws to extend the Tech lead to five points with 13 seconds remaining.

The Red Raiders played the game without Kevin McCullar, who saw limited minutes in the last two games after coming back from an ankle injury.

Daniel Batcho also missed the game, but his replacement played admirably. KJ Allen was relentless on the glass – he secured eight rebounds in 19 minutes and nearly pulled off an incredible put-back dunk in the first half.

The Red Raiders’ last loss in United Supermarkets Arena was February 9, 2021 against West Virginia. Chris Beard was Texas Tech’s coach and the Mountaineers, now last in the Big 12, were ranked No. 14 in the nation. Since then, in the Mark Adams arena, nobody has been able to beat them in West Texas.