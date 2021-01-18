No. 12 Texas Tech to host Iowa State at 3:00 p.m. Saturday

Texas Tech forward Tyreek Smith (10) reacts on the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

LUBBOCK, Texas — No. 12 Texas Tech’s game against Iowa State Saturday will be played at 3:00 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena.

See ya'll at 3 p.m. on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/XXRdpoLBqi — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) January 18, 2021

The game will be televised on ESPN2 or ESPNU, according to Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders and Cyclones met in Ames on January 9, with the Red Raiders winning 91-64.

Kyler Edwards led the Red Raiders in points with 19 that game. Kevin McCullar had a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Iowa State is still searching for its first Big 12 win, sitting in last place in the conference standings. Texas Tech is 4-3 in conference play, good for fourth place in the Big 12.