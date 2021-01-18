No. 12 Texas Tech’s Wednesday game vs. TCU postponed

Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) shoots the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

FORT WORTH, Texas — No. 12 Texas Tech’s game at TCU scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed, Texas Tech said Monday.

The Red Raiders and Horned Frogs were supposed to meet at Schollmaier Arena at 7:00 p.m.

TCU coach Jamie Dixon tweeted Monday night that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

TCU, Texas Tech and the Big 12 will work together to reschedule the game.

TCU’s game against Texas on Saturday has also been postponed.

The Red Raiders’ next game is against Iowa State at United Supermarkets Arena Saturday. Tip-off is at 3:00 p.m.

