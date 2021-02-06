No. 13 Texas Tech knocks off Kansas State 73-62

MANHATTAN, Kansas — It wasn’t pretty, but No. 13 Texas Tech improved to 6-4 in Big 12 play with a 73-62 win over Kansas State Saturday.
Texas Tech was not able to blow away the lowly Wildcats, but did enough to keep its lead just out of K-State’s reach.
The Red Raiders played a rare game in which they shot the ball better from beyond the 3-point line than they did inside of it. They finished just 45 percent on 2-pointers, but sank 10 shots from 3-point range.
Mac McClung led the way with 23 points, including an “exclamation point” dunk for the Red Raiders’ final points of the game.