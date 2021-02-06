No. 13 Texas Tech knocks off Kansas State 73-62

Texas Tech’s Kevin McCullar (15) passes the ball around Kansas State’s Selton Miguel (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

MANHATTAN, Kansas — It wasn’t pretty, but No. 13 Texas Tech improved to 6-4 in Big 12 play with a 73-62 win over Kansas State Saturday.

Texas Tech was not able to blow away the lowly Wildcats, but did enough to keep its lead just out of K-State’s reach.

The Red Raiders played a rare game in which they shot the ball better from beyond the 3-point line than they did inside of it. They finished just 45 percent on 2-pointers, but sank 10 shots from 3-point range.

Mac McClung led the way with 23 points, including an “exclamation point” dunk for the Red Raiders’ final points of the game.