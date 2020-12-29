No. 13 Texas Tech set to take on Incarnate Word, where Beard began coaching career

LUBBOCK, Texas — No. 13 Texas Tech is set to welcome Incarnate Word to United Supermarkets Arena Tuesday, giving Chris Beard a chance to host the school where his coaching career began.

Beard was a graduate assistant at Incarnate Word, a Catholic university located in San Antonio, for the 1995-96 season.

From there, he embarked on his slow ascent up the college basketball ladder, eventually landing at Texas Tech 21 years later.

“It’s a school that I’ve always pulled for and followed,” Beard said of Incarnate Word.

The Cardinals are 1-3 so far in 2020-21 season. Their lone win is against NAIA school Our Lady of the Lake, but they tested Wyoming, taking the Cowboys to overtime before losing 94-83.

They have not played a game since December 5, and have had four games canceled or postponed between then and Tuesday’s date in Lubbock.

On Texas Tech’s side, the game will be a chance for the Red Raiders to get their footing against a lesser opponent in the midst of its Big 12 schedule.

Two games in, the new-look team has already seen the rigors that Big 12 play brings, falling short in a defensive battle with No. 5 Kansas and holding on by its fingertips against Oklahoma.

Forward Kevin McCullar is a game-time decision once again. Beard said that McCullar would have opened the season in the starting lineup if he hadn’t gotten hurt, and the sophomore will bring some much-needed defense and ball movement when he returns.

Texas Tech vs. Incarnate Word begins at 6:00 p.m. You can watch it on the Big 12 Network or ESPN+.

