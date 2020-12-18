No. 14 Texas Tech begins conference play with last-second loss to No. 5 Kansas

LUBBOCK, Texas – After a two-game stretch in which he struggled to put the ball in the hoop, Mac McClung found his scoring touch with a new Texas Tech career high of 21 points. But despite that effort, No. 14 Texas Tech fell to No. 5 Kansas 58-57 in its Big 12 opener.

After scoring just 13 points in his past two games combined, McClung came out of the gate ultra-aggressive, as he accounted for nine of the team’s first 11 points.

Terrence Shannon Jr. had another really productive game offensively in his second game back from injury, scoring 20 points to go along with nine rebounds.

After taking a three-point lead into the locker room, Kansas looked like it was threatening to put the game out of reach in the second half, but the Red Raiders went on a 12-0 run, sparked by a McClung four-point play. Kansas closed strong however, and Ochai Agbaji got open for a layup with 13 seconds left to give the Jayhawks the win.

The Red Raiders will next be in action when they travel to Norman to take on Oklahoma on December 22 at 6:00 pm.