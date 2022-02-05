MORGANTOWN, West Virginia – No. 14 Texas Tech overcame a sleepy start Saturday to notch a 60-53 win on the road over a hungry West Virginia team.

Coming off their emotional win over No. 23 Texas in Chris Beard’s return to Lubbock Tuesday, the Red Raiders struggled to replicate that energy at the outset of Saturday’s game.

A Davion Warren layup was Texas Tech’s only basket in the first five minutes of the contest and the Red Raiders found themselves down 11-2 early.

Tech trailed by six at halftime, but kicked it into gear in the second half, outscoring the Mountaineers 34-21 in the period.

Warren mounted a personal 5-0 run to break a 39-39 tie in the second. West Virginia hung around late, but the Red Raiders held on to the lead and Daniel Batcho scored four points in the final 1:30 to put a nail in the Mountaineers’ coffin.

The win was just Texas Tech’s second in WVU Coliseum. It improved the Red Raiders to 7-3 in Big 12 play and extended West Virginia’s losing streak to seven games.

The story of the game was the Red Raider defense, which held West Virginia to 24.2 percent on field goals and allowed just four baskets in the second half.

The Mountaineers struggled to create good looks with their leading scorer, Taz Sherman, out for the game in concussion protocol.

Forward Jalen Bridges adequately replaced his production in the first half. Bridges averages just one 3-pointer per game, but exploded for four in the first half Saturday. He finished with a game-high 16 points, but was held scoreless in the second half.

The Red Raiders forced Mountaineer sharpshooter Sean McNeil to take off-rhythm, contested jump shots and he buried just four of his 16 attempts. Batcho swatted four shots and helped TTU hold WVU to 10 points in the paint.

On offense, Texas Tech’s two most consistent scorers had off nights.

Kevin Obanor, who seemed to regain his shooting stroke with five 3-pointers against Texas, went cold again on the road. Obanor missed all five 3-pointers he attempted in the first half and finished the game with just two points. Bryson Williams scored a game-high 15 points, but shot just 5-15.

However, several other Red Raiders stepped up to carry the team for stretches in their place. Kevin McCullar scored a team-high 10 points in the first half, Warren made a pair of key shots to wrestle the lead from West Virginia in the second, and Terrence Shannon Jr. got to the rim effectively for nine points in 15 minutes of action.

After using Shannon for just six minutes at the end of the Texas game, Mark Adams gave the banged-up guard some early burn Saturday. He threw down a dunk less than two minutes after he checked in but landed awkwardly and was carried off the court. Adams did reinsert Shannon in the second half and he immediately raced down the court to finish an and-one, Euro step layup.

Still, Texas Tech did not leave the game unscathed. Adonis Arms took a hard fall in the second half and did not return.

Saturday was far from the Red Raiders’ best game of the season but they battled through adversity and played stifling defense to nab a win on the road.

It wasn’t as memorable as the Chris Beard Bowl, but a win is a win.