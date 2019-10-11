No. 14 Texas Tech soccer earns historic road win

MORGANTOWN, W.V. – Texas Tech beat West Virginia, 1-0, Thursday for the program’s first ever win in Morgantown.

The Red Raiders lone goal came on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute. Demi Koulizakis was taken down from behind in the box setting up the penalty kick by Hannah Anderson. It was the third time this season Anderson scored on a PK.

Hannah finishes the job! 💪@Demikouli is taken down in the box, so @hannah8anderson steps up and nails PK #️⃣3️⃣ of the year!



🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/BkGZGkgHEb — Texas Tech Soccer (@TexasTechSoccer) October 11, 2019

Freshman Madison White earned the start in goal and helped Texas Tech to its third shutout in four conference games.

History at WVU. 😤 https://t.co/5zgnmvPpek — Texas Tech Soccer (@TexasTechSoccer) October 11, 2019

Texas Tech (11-1-1) returns home to host Kansas at 1 p.m. Sunday at the John Walker Soccer Complex. The game is scheduled to air on Fox Sports Southwest.