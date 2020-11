LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech jumped out to a 24-4 lead and never looked back in Friday’s 84-52 win over Sam Houston State at United Supermarkets Arena.

Mac McClung leads all scores with 18 points.

Marcus Santos-Silva added 12 points and 9 rebounds in the win.

The Red Raiders (2-0) now face No. 17 Houston at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth.