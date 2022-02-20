ARLINGTON, Texas — No. 14 Texas Tech baseball exited the State Farm College Baseball Showdown with a 1-2 record after a 13-2 drubbing at the hands of No. 15 Arizona Sunday.

The Wildcats tagged the Texas Tech bullpen for 11 runs in five innings. Former Red Raider Tanner O’Tremba played right field for Arizona — he scored three runs, drove in three more and had three hits.

Through four innings, the game was a pitcher’s duel. Texas Tech’s Mason Molina and Arizona’s Dawson Netz traded zeros, giving up just one hit each through four frames.

The game was Molina’s collegiate debut, and he looked sharp overall. The freshman mixed his fastball and off-speed pitches well, striking out five batters.

In the fifth inning, things unraveled for Texas Tech. Molina was replaced after giving up back-to-back doubles, and reliever Andrew Devine surrendered three hits, including a massive, two-run home run to Wildcat left fielder Chase Davis.

The Red Raiders trailed 5-0 after the fifth. They got two runs back in the sixth inning but surrendered two runs in the seventh and three apiece in the eighth and ninth.

Tech’s home opener will be Tuesday against Dallas Baptist at 2:00 p.m.