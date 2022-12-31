LUBBOCK, Texas – A late surge by the Lady Raiders wasn’t enough in Saturday’s 81-58 loss to No. 15 Iowa State in the Big 12 opener at United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas Tech used a 10-0 run to pull within seven points with 6:13 to play, but that’s as close as Texas Tech would get against the Cyclones.

“I am proud of our kids for fighting until the end,” head coach Krista Gerlich said. “We had some adversity throughout the game, and I thought our kids held together and gave themselves a chance. Obviously, it got away from us towards the end, but I thought our kids did a pretty good job of staying with it.”

Bre’Amber Scott finished with a team-high 18 points, and Jazmaine Lewis added 13 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Iowa State had four players in double figures led by Ashley Joens’ 22-point effort.

The Lady Raiders (12-2, 0-1 Big 12) face No. 25 Kansas at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)