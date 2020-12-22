No. 15 Texas Tech holds off Oklahoma, 69-67

NORMAN, Oklahoma – Terrance Shannon scored a season-high 21 points, Marcus Santos-Silva added 18 and seven rebounds and Mac McClung scored Texas Tech’s final six points as the No. 15-ranked Red Raiders survived with a 69-67 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday at the Lloyd Noble Center.

The Red Raiders (7-2, 1-1 Big 12) earned the win by shooting 49.1 percent from the field and going 9-for-10 at the free-throw line, while the Sooners (5-2, 1-1 Big 12) shot 40.7 percent from the field but struggled by going 17-for-27 at the line. Shannon and Santos-Silva both scored season-highs before fouling out late in the game, setting the stage for McClung to take over offensively where he made a layup for a 65-61 lead with 30 seconds remaining and then knocking down four free throws on the next two possessions. He finished the game 6-for-6 at the free-throw line and with 16 points.

OU had a chance to win the game on the final possession when De’Vion Harmon made his first free throw with three seconds on the clock before missing the second on purpose. Down two, Austin Reaves had a couple chances at putbacks but missed as the Red Raiders escaped with the two-point win in response to their one-point loss to No. 3 Kansas last Thursday in their Big 12 opener.

Shannon went off for his 21 points by shooting 8-for-12 from the field with two 3-pointers after scoring 20 against Kansas. He was just three points away from his career-high of 24 that he scored in his freshman season at DePaul. Santos-Silva had scored 12 points twice this season before scoring his 18 against OU. He was coming off being held scoreless against KU and finished the game shooting 9-for-13 from the floor to go along with grabbing seven rebounds. Jamarius Burton would add six points and four rebounds in his second start of the season, while Kyler Edwards came in as a reserve for the first time since his freshman season and responded by grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out three assists.

McClung is now averaging 15.1 points per game to lead the team, while Shannon is averaging 14.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Santos-Silva is at 8.3 pints and 7.2 rebounds after falling three rebounds away from his third double-double of the season. Shannon scored 20 or more points for the fourth time in his career and in back-to-back games for the first time. Edwards was just two rebounds shy of his career-high 11 rebounds against Grambling earlier this season.

Harmon led the Sooners with 17 points by hitting two 3-pointers and going 5-for-6 at the line, while Reaves finished with 13 points after shooting 4-for-14 from the field. Brady Manek came into the game lead OU in scoring with over 16 points per game and was limited to just two points on 1-for-7 shooting.

Texas Tech finished the game with a staggering 40-20 advantage in scoring points in the paint and lead throughout the game with OU’s only lead coming with the scoreboard at 4-2 just a minute into action. The Red Raiders were playing in their first true road game of the season after going 1-1 in neutral-court games away from Lubbock.

Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard improved to 101-46 as the team’s head coach and the Red Raiders has now won five of the last six matchups against the Sooners.

Texas Tech will take a weeklong break from competition during the holiday before returning to begin a three-game home stand starting against Incarnate Word on Tuesday, Dec. 29.