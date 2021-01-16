No. 15 Texas Tech loses hard-fought game to No. 2 Baylor 68-60

Texas Tech’s Mac McClung (0) and Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) rebound the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — No. 15 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Baylor played out as it was billed: two very good teams with excellent defenses played a low-scoring, tight game that came down to the wire.

The two teams went back and forth all afternoon, but ultimately it was Baylor, led by star Jared Butler, that pulled out a 68-60 win.

Texas Tech had completely shut down Butler for 35 minutes, holding him scoreless and forcing seven turnovers, but he awoke in the final five, nailing two clutch 3-pointers to help Baylor seal a win.

The second trey put Baylor ahead 56-49 with 3:50 left, and three crucial TTU turnovers prevented them from mounting a comeback.

The Red Raiders scored just 18 points in the first half, but came on in the second to take one of the best teams in the nation down to the wire.

Much of that scoring came from McClung, whose isolation skillset was extra crucial against the stout Baylor defense. Baylor switched nearly every screen instead of dialing up other ways to stop the pick and roll, making Texas Tech players beat them one-on-one.

McClung is the Red Raider most equipped to do that, and it showed. His 24 points was 14 more than any teammate scored.

It did not take long to realize that Texas Tech would have trouble scoring on the Bears.

Kyler Edwards opened the scoring with a tough 3-pointer, but Baylor took over after that. The Baylor defense smothered the Red Raiders, holding them without a point for seven minutes as the Bears opened up an 11-3 lead.

Baylor’s defenders played off Texas Tech’s perimeter players, opting to help in the paint and daring Tech players to beat them with jumpshots. For the most part, the Red Raiders wouldn’t or couldn’t. They passed up some open looks and made just six of their 24 3-pointers. Four of the six came from McClung.

Before Baylor could pull away, Tech righted the ship with help from McClung. Wednesday’s hero broke out a sweet spin-and-score to kick off a seven-point stretch over three minutes.

While Texas Tech had a lid on the rim from outside, Baylor’s 3-point shooting gave it an advantage. The Bears made 37.5 from beyond the arc, accounting for more than half of its points. A Matthew Mayer 3 with less than a minute remaining in the first half gave the Bears a 26-18 halftime lead.

Texas Tech had made a killing off of free throws through the first part of its season, but wasn’t able to get as many points that way against Baylor’s disciplined defense. The Red Raiders did not shoot any free throws in the first half.

In the second half, Texas Tech’s offense woke up. In less than six minutes the Red Raiders nearly matched their first half scoring output, and a Marcus Santos-Silva free throw gave them a 35-34 lead with 14:16 remaining in regulation.

Santos-Silva and Kevin McCullar’s size came in handy against a Baylor team that loves to play small, allowing it to switch those screens without getting a big man trapped on a quicker guard.

To make Scott Drew pay for that strategy, Texas Tech had to win on the glass. Santos-Silva and McCullar did their part, each grabbing double digit rebounds and combining for 11 offensive boards.

Finishing those second and third possessions was more work. TTU turned 18 offensive rebounds into just five second chance points.

Baylor was able to stem the tide, and the two teams went back and forth until Butler’s late 3-pointers helped the Bears close the Red Raiders out.

It was clear that Saturday’s game featured two of the best teams in the conference, and maybe even the country. But a small gulf remains between Texas Tech and Baylor, as the Bears were able to do just enough on both ends to pull out the win.