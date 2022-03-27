LUBBOCK, Texas — No. 16 Texas Tech baseball was unable to complete a sweep of No. 2 Texas Sunday, falling 12-1 to the Longhorns in seven innings.

The Red Raiders won the first two games of the series on clutch plays by shortstop Kurt Wilson. Wilson stole home plate in the 10th inning Friday to walk Texas off and ripped a walk-off grand slam Saturday. Sunday, Texas’ hitters hammered the Red Raider bullpen and pitcher Lucas Gordon silenced TTU’s bats.

The game was tied 1-1 going into the fifth inning after the teams traded sacrifice flies, but Texas scored two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings before exploding for seven in the seventh.

Red Raider Mason Molina surrendered three runs in 4.2 innings, but relievers Josh Sanders, Kyle Robinson and Jase Lopez combined to give up nine runs in 2.1 innings.

Every hitter in the Longhorn lineup knocked at least one hit. Eight of the nine hitters drove in a run.

Left fielder Easton Murrell represented Texas Tech’s best offense. He had three hits, including a double, and scored Tech’s only run.

The loss was the Red Raiders’ first at Rip Griffin Park this season. They fell to 20-5 on the year and will play two games against Stephen F. Austin in Lubbock next.