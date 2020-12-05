No. 17 Texas Tech gets back on track with 80-46 rout of Troy

Texas Tech guard Micah Peavy (5) controls the ball against Houston during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

LUBBOCK, Texas — It took slightly more than 10 minutes for No. 17 Texas Tech to take a 20-point lead over Troy Friday night, and the Red Raiders cruised the rest of the way to a 80-46 victory.

Mac McClung led the way for Texas Tech, burning the Trojans both inside and outside the arc.

He knocked down four 3-pointers and got to his spots inside, scoring several floaters off of cuts into the lane. McClung had a team-high 20 points, 17 of which came in the first half.

The easy win put Texas Tech back on track after it lost a hard-fought battle to Houston in its last time out. Buckets were hard to come by against the stingy Cougar defense, but TTU played with deadly offensive efficiency against Troy.

The Red Raiders shot 54.9 percent from the field and made more than half of their 3-pointers. Players barreled to the rim on seemingly every possession. When a layup wasn’t there, they made smart kick-out passes for open jumpshots.

On the other end, Texas Tech was equally locked in. Troy scored just four points over a 10-minute stretch in the first half, over which Texas Tech went on a 25-4 run and broke the game wide open.

Chris Beard opted to play a press defense for stretches, making it difficult for the Trojans to cross half court. When they did get across the line, Texas Tech’s players were quicker and stronger than them. The result was a gaudy 22 turnovers.

The Red Raiders created points off of their sturdy defense, pushing the pace after forcing turnovers. They scored 28 points off of Trojan giveaways

Seven-foot Russian freshman Vladislav Goldin made his debut in the game. He played the final 6:25 and scored four points.

The game was a make-up for Texas Tech’s game against St. John’s, which was supposed to happen Thursday night before the Red Storm canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.