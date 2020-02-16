No. 17 Texas Tech softball loses lead late to No. 1 Washington

CLEARWATER, Florida — No. 17 Texas Tech softball led the No. 1 Washington Huskies for sa good portion of Sunday’s game, but gave up six runs in the eighth inning, eventually losing 11-5.

Zoe Jones launched a 3-run home run in the first inning to give the Red Raiders a 3-1 lead. Washington tied the game in the fourth inning and the Red Raiders tacked on two more runs in the fifth for another two-run lead.

From there, Washington’s pitching shut down Texas Tech. The Huskies scored runs in the sixth and seventh to tie the game, and exploded for six runs in the eighth to take a comfortable lead.

GiGi Wall allowed five runs in 3.2 innings and Erin Edmoundson surrendered six in 4.1 innings in the loss.

The Red Raiders end the Clearwater Elite Invitational 2-3, bringing their overall record to 7-3 on the season.