No. 17 Texas Tech softball splits doubleheader

CLEARWATER, Florida — No. 17 Texas Tech softball split a doubleheader Saturday, beating No. 15 Georgia 5-2 before losing to South Florida 3-0.

GiGi Wall was on the mound for Texas Tech in its win, and she went 5.1 innings, allowing two runs and striking out five.

Zoe Jones and Kelcy Leach had RBIs in the first inning. With the Red Raiders up 3-2 in the sixth, Brenna Russell drilled a 2-run homer for much needed insurance runs.

Erin Edmoundson closed it out with a scoreless inning and two-thirds.

Texas Tech’s offense could not get going in the second game, managing just three hits in the shutout loss.

USF’s Brooke Hartman hit a 3-run home run for the game’s only scoring.

Texas Tech will play No. 1 Washington tomorrow for its final game of the Clearwater Elite Invitational.