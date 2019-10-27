No. 17 Texas Tech women’s soccer notches comeback win in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas/ The following is a Texas Tech athletics press release.

Tired and on the tail end of a challenging road trip to Waco and Austin, No. 17 Texas Tech dug deep Sunday to complete the weekend sweep in exhilarating fashion. The Red Raiders were held scoreless through 88 minutes of soccer, but scored in the winding moments to tie and then netted the golden goal in overtime to leave with a 2-1 victory over Texas.

“When you come into the last weekend of the season and find out you’ve got Baylor and Texas on the road, that’s a big ask,” said head coach Tom Stone. “We got three big points two nights ago, were on short rest and got three big points today in Austin. I couldn’t be more proud of the team.”

Tech’s second overtime winner of the season would not have been possible without Charlotte Teeter, who was one of several Red Raiders relentlessly trying to even the game after a 61st-minute own goal had the Longhorns in position for the upset. Teeter fought for position on a corner kick in the 89th minute and was able to win a second chance header and hit it off the post and in to make it 1-1. A shocked crowd in Austin was greeted with the cheers of a large contingent of Tech supporters who came out to cheer on the team in the state capital.

A minute later, Tech found itself in overtime for the fourth time this season. With the momentum shifted, the Red Raiders put even more pressure on the Longhorn defense, who like Tech’s was also on short rest after having its previous game pushed from Thursday night to Friday morning due to weather. The visitors found their break just over halfway through the first period of bonus soccer when Teeter dished a perfect ball through to Macy Schultz. The freshman looked like anything but on the finish, dragging the keeper out of net before chipping it over her and into the right end of the goal to win it.

“Charlotte and I talked going into overtime about how the combination on top of the box was going to be on because everyone was going with the runner,” said Schultz, whose marker counts as her third of the season. “I made a run and she played a really good ball and I just finished it.”

The assist from Teeter put her at three points on the game, making for a new career-best.

Tech outshot their hosts, 19-15, in an exciting shootout that forced both sides’ keepers to play at their best. Madison White made three saves, including two in which she had to tip the shot over the cross bar. Texas’ Savannah Madden made 10.

“Madi was great again today,” Stone said of his freshman keeper. “She’s so calm and so athletic, and she loves those moments. The [Texas] band followed her from one end of the field to the next, and I don’t even think she noticed. She’s just a great competitor, and for our fans who haven’t seen her yet, you’ve got to come watch her play.”

The win over Texas – Tech’s second straight over the rival Longhorns – solidifies the Red Raiders as the last team remaining in the Big 12 that could challenge first-place Oklahoma State for the regular season title. With one game left on each program’s schedule, the Cowgirls sit at 19 points while the Red Raiders have 17. A win by Tech in next week’s bout with Kansas State would clinch the title should OSU drop its game to Baylor. A win by Tech and a tie by the Cowgirls would leave the two squads as co-champions. The cards lie in the hands of the current leaders, though, as a win by them would clinch it regardless of what the Red Raiders do.

Tech’s tilt with the Wildcats is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. at the John Walker Soccer Complex. Tickets are available here. For Halloween, kids will have the chance to participate in a trunk-or-treat in the complex’s parking lot, beginning at 6 p.m. until game time.

