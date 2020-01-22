No. 18 Texas Tech collapses in second half, falls to TCU 65-54

FORT WORTH, Texas — Facing a deficit on the road, baskets seemed nearly impossible to come by for No. 18 Texas Tech. The Red Raiders (12-6, 3-3 Big 12) were outscored by 15 points in the second half, falling to TCU (13-5, 4-2 Big 12) 65-54.

Texas Tech led 31-27 going into halftime, but quickly surrendered its advantage as the Horned Frogs started the half on a 13-2 run. They outplayed Texas Tech on both ends. Offensively, TCU senior Desmond Bane rained buckets and got help from his teammates, who corralled big offensive rebounds and hit open shots.

Without the steadying presence of Jarrett Culver or Keenan Evans, Texas Tech had no one to stabilize its offense as the game started to slip away, and it showed.

Jahmi’us Ramsey scored 15 points and turned it over four times. Kyler Edwards came into Tuesday night’s game red hot, but was able to muster just nine points.

Red Raider possessions seemed to often end in drives into a crowded lane or semi-contested 3s. Those 3s did not go in much: they shot just 4-17 from beyond the arc. They also turned the ball over 15 times.

“A lot of self-inflicting stuff,” T.J. Holyfield said of Texas Tech’s offensive struggles. “We had too many turnovers. We need to value the ball more.”

TCU did have someone to turn to when its offense wasn’t clicking. Bane carried the Horned Frogs through a rough first half, scoring 11 of his team’s first 17 points and hitting tough shots when the offense bogged down. Bane finished the game with 27 points.

“He played like a senior should play,” Beard said of Bane. “He’s one of the best players in the Big 12. He led his team to victory tonight in a game where they needed to protect their home court.”

Texas Tech had success in the first half putting pressure on TCU’s guards, breaking out a full court press and trapping ball-handlers in the halfcourt. When the pressure wasn’t forcing turnovers, it made TCU get into its offense later, causing low percentage shots late in the shot clock. At one point, Texas Tech led 25-17.

Late in the first half, the Red Raiders’ grip on the game loosened. Texas Tech scored three points in a stretch that lasted longer than six minutes, allowing TCU to get back into the game.

TCU abused small-ball Texas Tech lineups on the offensive glass. The Horned Frogs won a majority of 50-50 balls and turned 11 offensive rebounds into 17 second chance points. Kevin Samuel grabbed seven offensive boards alone. Chris Beard was not happy with his team’s toughness.

“They didn’t match (our toughness). They were tougher than us tonight,” Beard said. “There wasn’t anything matching about that. They were the tougher team. It wasn’t close.”

Next, Texas Tech returns home for a huge matchup with No. 15 Kentucky. That game tips at 5 p.m.