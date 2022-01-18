No. 18 Texas Tech uses second-half surge to top No. 15 Iowa State 72-60

LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 18 Texas Tech bounced back a tough loss at Kansas State Saturday with a 72-60 victory over No. 15 Iowa State Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders avenged the teams’ first meeting, in which a depleted Texas Tech team fell to the Cyclones in Ames.

Points were hard to come by for much of the top-20 showdown, especially from the outside. The score was 26-23 in favor of Texas Tech at halftime and teams combined to shoot 8-41 from 3-point range on the night.

The Cyclones had trouble just getting off shots. Texas Tech forced 16 turnovers, pressuring Iowa State ball handlers and stepping in front of them to draw charges. Those turnovers turned into 19 Red Raiders points.

The game was nip-and-tuck in the first half, but Texas Tech created some separation for itself in the second.

After a Gabe Kalscheur 3-pointer cut Texas Tech’s lead to one, the Red Raiders mounted a 31-12 run. They used a storm of offensive rebounds, free throws and contested layups to put some distance between themselves and the Cyclones.

Kevin Obanor came up big in that stretch, scoring three baskets off of offensive rebounds, including a three-point play. Obanor has struggled to find his 3-point shot all season and he went 0-3 from beyond the arc Tuesday, but he’s stepped up his game in other areas to mitigate the cold shooting.

The Red Raiders got to the free throw line 38 times Thursday, and 16 of the 31 points scored on that second-half tear came from the stripe. Three Cyclones fouled out of the game. Terrence Shannon Jr. put an exclamation point on the stretch with an alley-oop dunk, which gave TTU a 20-point lead.

It was Shannon’s second game back from a back injury that sidelined him for a month, Mark Adams re-inserted the junior guard into the starting lineup, bumping Adonis Arms to the bench. Shannon managed just four points, with no assists and one rebound Thursday.

Bryson Williams furthered the hot stretch he’s been on since conference play began, scoring a game-high 16 points. Williams made a top-of-the-key 3-pointer in the second half and shot 7-8 from the free throw line. Obanor was second on the team in scoring with 15.

On the defensive end, the Red Raiders were as dominant as they’ve been all year. The Cyclones struggled to score from inside and outside, shooting just 36.5 percent on the evening. They had just six assists, far less than their 16 turnovers.

That defense can give problems to anyone in the country, as evidenced by the fact that Texas Tech has now beaten the three top-ranked teams in the conference.