No. 19 Red Raiders fall 62-51 in defensive struggle with Kansas State

Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams (11) drives to the basket during an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

MANHATTAN, Kansas – No. 19 Texas Tech’s winning streak came to a halt at three. The Red Raiders fell in a defensive battle 62-51 Saturday at Kansas State.

Texas Tech was playing its fourth game in eight days, a stretch that included hard-fought victories over No. 6 Kansas and No. 1 Baylor. Saturday, they struggled to score against a Kansas State team that entered the game winless in Big 12 play.

Bryson Williams was the only Red Raider who able to get consistent, clean looks. He paced Texas Tech with 20 points. Williams was effective on the block, using his post moves to get good looks at the rim, and he knocked down two 3-pointers.

None of his teammates managed to score double-digit points. The Red Raiders shot a paltry 4-18 from 3-point ranged and turned the ball over 18 times.

When Kansas State made clutch shots down the stretch, Texas Tech had no answer. The team’s last field goal of the game was a Terrence Shannon Jr. runner with 4:54 remaining.

Saturday was Shannon’s first game in a month after he left a December 14 game with back spasms. Mark Adams brought Shannon off the bench against KSU, and the junior guard lacked his usual mobility and explosion. He was scoreless aside from that runner late in the game.

Texas Tech got a major piece back on the floor with the return of Terrence Shannon Jr., who had been out since December 14 with back spasms. Mark Adams brought Shannon off the bench, and the junior guard lacked his usual mobility and explosion. He was scoreless for most of the game, but did make a clutch runner with 4:50 remaining in the game.

The game tipped off at 11:00 a.m and it took a few minutes for the Red Raiders to wake up. They managed just one field goal in the first eight minutes of the game, falling behind 11-3 to the Wildcats early. Williams played a big role in pulling Tech out of that early hole, scoring five much-needed points in a row to close the gap.

While the Red Raider offense whirred to life slowly, its defense did not take long to crank up to full throttle. The Wildcats scored two points in eight minutes after taking that 11-3 lead, allowing Tech to go ahead 20-13.

Still, KSU eventually adjusted. Nijel Pack and Ismael Massoud made back-to-back 3-pointers before halftime and Kansas State went into the break down by two.

They came out of halftime strong and a Pack jump shot gave them a lead early in the second half. The Wildcats sought out 3-pointers all game, and made nine of them compared to Texas Tech’s four. KSU guard Mark Smith made two 3-pointers in the final minutes to close the Red Raiders out.

Texas Tech gets two days of rest before its next game, a Tuesday tilt with No. 15 Iowa State in Lubbock.