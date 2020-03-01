No. 2 Texas Tech baseball beats No. 12 Florida State 4-3

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — No. 2 Texas Tech baseball scratched out a win against No. 12 Florida State 4-3 on Sunday, completing a perfect trip to Tallahassee.

A Florida State 3-run homer gave the Seminoles a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning, but Cal Conley tied it up for Texas Tech with a solo shot in the seventh.

Ryan Sublette threw a scoreless bottom of the seventh, and Cody Masters drove in Brian Klein with a sac fly in the eighth to give Texas Tech the lead.

Sublette threw another scoreless inning in the eighth, and Texas Tech threatened to add insurance runs in the top of the ninth. A Dylan Neuse double gave the Red Raiders second and third with two outs, but Dru Baker was thrown out on the basepaths to end the side.

Tim Tadlock called on Andrew Devine for the save, and he retired the Seminoles in order.

Cole Stilwell hit his second home run of the season in the second inning. Austin Becker got the start and allowed three runs in 4.1 innings, and a perfect outing from the Red Raider bullpen was key in the win.

Next, the Red Raiders return home for two games against UNLV.