No. 2 Texas Tech baseball beats UNLV 11-2

LUBBOCK, Texas — No. 2 Texas Tech baseball improved to 12-1 on the season with a commanding 11-2 victory over UNLV at Rip Griffin Park Tuesday afternoon.

Mason Montgomery got the start on the hill for the Red Raiders and allowed one run in five innings. He pitched to contact, striking out just three batters; but it was effective. He allowed three hits.

Montgomery got help from his defense, which was stellar once again. Dillon Carter made the play of the day, chasing down a ball in deep left-center field and making a sliding catch in front of the wall.

What a catch!



Dillon Carter saves us a run and sends us to the bottom half of the third with a web gem!



🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/NPRgO9GSau — Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) March 3, 2020

Offensively, the Red Raiders got runs across without the long ball. They put together rallies in the third and fifth innings, scoring three and four runs respectively.

Texas Tech did a fine job of getting runners on base throughout the game, finishing with 14 hits and six walks. Cole Stilwell, Cal Conley and Nate Rombach all reached base three times.

Max Marusak got a spot start in right field and produced, stealing a base, driving in two runs and scoring two more.

Wednesday, the Red Raiders finish their series against the Rebels at 1 p.m.